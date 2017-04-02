One dead after vehicle veers off road into bayou

Louisiana State Police confirm one fatality in a single car crash that resulted in the vehicle being submerged in the bayou.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 17-year-old Evan Simoneaux of Laplace was traveling northbound on Hwy. 61 south of I-10 in St. James Parish. For reasons unknown, Simoneaux's vehicle veered off the right side of the road into the bayou. The vehicle became fully submerged with Simoneaux still inside.

Simoneaux sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. A toxicology sample will be taken from Simoneaux for analysis.

It is unknown whether Simoneaux was properly restrained, however, Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly while properly restrained.

Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.