Day 2 of Ebb & Flow Festival cancelled due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather, today’s Ebb & Flow Festival is cancelled.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge issued the following statement on today's cancellation:

While we are sorry that many of the beautiful artists, musicians, makers, and more will not be able to showcase today, safety for our visitors and participants are our priority. We apologize any inconvenience. A huge thank you to our Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, the artists, sponsors, partners, and vendors for making yesterday at the festival a beautiful experience.

The inaugural festival was held along the Baton Rouge Riverfront on Saturday, April 1 and was scheduled to continue today.

For more information on the festival and The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to read more entertainment news stories