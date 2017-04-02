Fatal crash involving two unrestrained men kills elderly man

Two Arkansas men are dead, including an elderly man, after a fatal tractor-trailer crash, where both were not wearing seat belts.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to single vehicle fatal crash occurring on I-49 southbound near Washington.

The crash claimed the life of John Boyd, 83, and Charles Hogan, 36, both of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

According to state police, the initial investigation led troopers to determine Boyd was driving a 2000 International tractor-trailer on I-49 near milepost 25. For reasons still under investigation, Boyd lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the left side of the road near the median.

Boyd overcorrected and the vehicle began rotating clockwise. As the vehicle was rotating, it rolled over and struck a guardrail.

Boyd and Hogan were not wearing seat belts and suffered fatal injuries, according to state police. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash, but as part of the ongoing investigation, troopers obtained blood samples for analysis - standard in crash fatalities.

This crash remains under investigation.

