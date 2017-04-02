Vacant home completely destroyed in suspected arson

Fire investigators are saying an early morning fire of a vacant home in Baton Rouge was caused by a suspected arson.

On Sunday around 4:50 a.m. Baton Rouge Fire Department firefighters responded to a single alarm fire in the 2100 block of Missouri St. When they arrived on the scene, they found the vacant house engulfed in flames.

It took crews less than an hour to get the fire under control and keep it from spreading to adjacent structures.

According to BRFD, once it was under control, the fire was determined to be caused by arson.

The house, which had a pre-incident value of $25,000, is considered a total loss.

