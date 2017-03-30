No joke! Volunteers to spend Saturday cleaning for Geaux BIG BR Day

April 1 is a day known for pranks, but this year LSU students are not joking about helping in the community.

“Geaux BIG Baton Rouge is a large, one-day service experience that unites LSU students and the surrounding Baton Rouge community,” states the LSU website. “Ultimately, the goal of our organization is to encourage our entire student body to serve our neighboring residents, regardless of their socioeconomic status, as well as the local organizations that work tirelessly to improve the city that we call home.”

The first event was held on April 20, 2013. Participants worked at 29 job sites. Last year, 1,360 students signed up to participate and they serviced 75 sites.

“Based on the estimated value of volunteer time, Geaux BIG Baton Rouge 2016 provided an estimated value of $119,062.84 to the city of Baton Rouge,” states the website.

The day will kick off at 8 a.m. at the LSU Natatorium Field.

“I am proud to have seen first-hand the impact that Geaux BIG has had on the Baton Rouge community in my time at LSU and am excited to see the positive results Geaux BIG will bring to the community this year and in the future,” said Chris Fuqua, executive director of Geaux BIG Baton Rouge 2017.

One location that will be serviced on April 1, 2017 will be the Lutheran Cemetery, 1735 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.

“Baton Rouge’s priceless icons; historic parks and sacred spaces are place markers in the community and must be cared for and cherished,” states a press release. “The spring clean-up day is generously supported by Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance in-kind donations from Bet-R & Mary Lee.”

Another location that will gain help from the Alpha Epsilon Delta pre-professional Health honor society and Sigma Lambda Gamma Latina multicultural sorority will be Baton Rouge resident Cathy Clipps. She is one of the many flood victims who is still working to recover.

“With my husband having work-related injuries, it’s taken longer than I would have liked to get back into our home. We felt like they had forgot about us. At first, we didn’t even see the big debris trucks in our neighborhood. It would be great if we had more projects like the ones that you guys have offered me. I appreciate you. I’m very happy that I was picked for the program,” Clipps said.

Volunteers will work from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and they encourage people to come out and lend a hand.

If you would like to participate, CLICK HERE to download the liability waiver.

