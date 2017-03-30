Contractor arrested for failing to finish repairs to flooded home after final payment

Another contractor has been arrested for allegedly failing to complete work on a home that was flooded in August.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim filed a complaint against Chancellor Orlando Porche, 42, of Ventress, La., after the final repairs on the home were never completed.

The victim hired Porche back in October and told police that everything went smoothly, until January.

"On January 4, 2017, the victim advised that he paid [Porche] a final payment of $17,000...for [Porche] to complete work on the residence, which after receiving this payment, [Porche] never returned to complete the work," states the report. "The victim advised that he tried for the next four weeks to get [Porche] to return to complete the work to no avail. The victim advised that he was able to communicate with [Porche] via text message, but he never came back to the residence to complete the work."

Eventually, the victim learned that Porche never ordered the marble counter tops and the victim was forced to pay $10,400 for them.

The victim eventually hired another contractor to complete the work and had to pay an additional $8,000.

Porche was arrested and charged with home improvement fraud (felony). He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

