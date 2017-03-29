Baton Rouge man sentenced to jail for human trafficking, drug charges

A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced after being charged with numerous drug violations and human trafficking.

Dondrick Caine, 39, pleaded guilty Monday, January 8 to human trafficking. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.

Caine was arrested in March of 2017 following an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. On March 28, 2017 narcotics detectives started an undercover operation by contacting potential prostitutes through Backpage.com.

Detectives agreed to meet up with Ashley Shipp, 30, of Bogalusa, at an undisclosed location in Gonzales. When they arrived, they reportedly saw Caine drop ship off to meet with the detectives. Shipp was issued a summons for prostitution and detectives then followed Caine and initiated a traffic stop.

When detectives stopped Caine, they reportedly found meth, heroin, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, and a digital scale in plain view inside the car. They also seized $7,529 in cash.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley says the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $20,000. During the course of the investigation, Shipp reportedly advised detectives that Caine exploited her for sex and continuously drugged her for more than a year.

Caine was then arrested and is charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Heroin Cocaine Ecstasy

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Human trafficking

Parole violation

Caine has an extensive criminal history, with 23 arrests on charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of stolen things, simple robbery, and many drug charges. Caine was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

