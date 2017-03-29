Alleged tire thief charged with attempted murder for running over victim with car

Less than two weeks after being released on bond for one incident, a 53-year-old man is back behind bars with an attempted murder charge.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the attempted murder charge stems from an incident that happened on January 26, 2017 at a home on Greenwell Springs Rd.

“The victim informed he saw a dark colored truck reverse into his driveway next to some of the victim’s vehicles parked in his front yard,” states the report. “The victim armed himself with a pistol and confronted [the man in the truck] as to why [he] was trespassing in his yard.”

That’s when the victim, who lives on Greenwell Springs Road, says he noticed that three tires had been removed from one of his car and the tires were in the back of the man’s truck.

“The victim stood in front of [the truck] and dialed 911,” states the report.

That’s when the suspect accelerated the truck and hit the victim.

“The victim advised he fired his pistol at the accused as the truck struck him while fleeing the scene,” states the report.

The victim did not know the man in the truck, but he was able to provide a description. DNA was recovered from the scene and was processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

The results of the DNA came back with a match on March 13, 2017. The DNA identified Troy Bledsoe Station as a suspect.

Jail records show that Station was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on March 10, 2017 for DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to maintain control, dl suspended/revoked, insurance required, and two active bench warrants.

Station was released from the parish prison on March 17 on a bond of $4,100.

On March 27, 2017, the victim was able to identify the suspect from a photographic lineup. The following day Station was located and questioned by police.

Station was then taken back to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal trespass, and theft.

Records from the 19th Judicial District Court show that Station was had a DWI charge in 1996 and the charge was dismissed in 2000. In 2012, Station was charged with two counts of illegal use of a weapon. Information regarding the outcome of this case are not available.

