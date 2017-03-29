No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing near BR airport

A small plane had to make an emergency landing in a field Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Airport confirm that the single-engine propeller plane landed about 4-5 miles from the airport in a field located near Carey/Blackwater in the Comite area.

Two people were on the plane at the time of the landing. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Earl Douglas, the pilot, said they were flying from Austin, TX, to St. Augustine, FL, when the plane experienced trouble.

He said there were indications on his gauges that could be problematic, so he decided to land at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

He added it was at that time that the engine started smoking and making bad sounds, which meant he wouldn't make it to an airport runway, so he put the plane down in a field near the airport.

The Central Fire Department responded to the scene.

