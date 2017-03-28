Arrest made for murder of teen that sparked series of retaliation shootings

An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they arrested Trashone Coates, 17, for the shooting death of Keondrea Rick.

Ricks was shot in the 2000 block of Nebraska Street on November 2, 2016. The shooting sparked a series of retaliation shootings that left the surrounding neighborhood in constant fear.

Ricks’ mother said her son was an aspiring rapper. She believes his rising popularity is what ultimately lead to his death.

Coates will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.

