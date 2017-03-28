BRPD policy recommendations focus of special meeting

Potential police policy recommendations will be discussed at a meeting Tuesday night among Metro Council members.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held on the 8th floor of City Hall.

The discussion regarding changes to policy at the Baton Rouge Police Department began in 2016. A handful of meetings have occurred and a variety of issues have been addressed.

The relationship between police and the community has been a prime topic of past meetings, as well as residency requirements.

In February 2017, Mayor-President Sharron Weston Broome announced five policy changes to the department that were established based on an advisory council recommendation.

Details regarding the specific issues that will be discussed at tonight’s meeting have not been provided.

