Woman arrested after guns, drugs found in home

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after police say they recovered guns and drugs from her home.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, Kandise N. Chavis was arrested on Friday, March 24 for possession of marijuana, alprazolam and violation of drug free zone.

The investigation was launched by an "incident" at the home. When police responded, they performed a search of the residence.

"Investigators located and seized a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia," states a report released by police. "Also located were several firearms and Alprazolam which is a Schedule IV CDS."

Chavis was arrested and charged for being in possession of the drugs and guns.

Two additional people were also inside the home at the time of the search. They were arrested and charged for the original incident for which police responded. The report did not provide any information regarding that incident.

