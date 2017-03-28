Fire at Pine Square apartments displaces Baton Rouge families

An overnight fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex has left many families displaced.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirm that the fire started Monday shortly before 10 p.m. at the Pine Square apartments on Dougherty Dr. The apartment complex was formerly known as the Kings Court apartments.

The fire appears to have started on the second floor in the living area of an apartment. Although the flames were contained to that unit, others were damaged by smoke and water.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, investigators do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.