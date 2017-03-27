'Suspicious man' arrested after escaping from deputies during arrest

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars in Ascension Parish on a handful of charges after he was caught "hanging around abandoned homes."

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Barbara Rd. In Prairieville on Friday, March 24. A caller said there was a "suspicious man" in the area.

Deputies investigated and found Stephen Kennedy, who told deputies he was walking home when asked why he was in the area.

Kennedy allegedly agreed to a search and officials say they found several stolen items and methamphetamine.

At this point Kennedy was placed into custody. As he was being transported to the jail, he allegedly escaped and took off running.

He was later captured and booked into the jail the following day.

Later deputies learned that the stolen items were taken from a vehicle that had been burglarized earlier in the day. They also found a vehicle that Kennedy reportedly stole from a location in Baton Rouge.

Kennedy is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, simple burglary, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer (2 counts), simple escape (2 counts) and drug paraphernalia.

He is behind held on a $39,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.