Weekend marred by string of deadly crashes across La.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police investigated 10 fatal crashes across Louisiana over the weekend and they say most of the fatalities could have been avoided.

“As Troopers, the most difficult part of our job is informing someone that their loved one is not coming home,” said Colonel Kevin Reeves, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “Fifteen deaths in a weekend is beyond tragic, but even one death is too many especially when preventable. By simply taking some extra precautions when you travel, you can greatly increase the chance that you will return home safely each and every trip.”

Troop A is the division that investigates crashes in the Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Three of the ten fatal crashes were investigated by Troop A.

The first crash happened in Ascension Parish just before midnight on Thursday, March 23. Paul Stephens, 56, died after he was thrown from the motorcycle while he was attempting to pass another vehicle. After he was thrown from the motorcycle, he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

On Friday, March 24, a four-vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish resulted in the death of one person.

Monday morning, troopers were called to two different locations. The first in Baton Rouge around 3:30 a.m. and the second in Iberville at roughly 5:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the fatal crash in Baton Rouge happened because the driver was speeding. The second crash killed a pedestrian and the cause of that crash has not been provided.

The remaining crashes throughout the state happened in Lafourche Parish, St. Helena Parish, Rapides Parish, Bossier Parish, Avoyelles Parish, and Acadia Parish.

"Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to buckle up every time they get in a vehicle," states a press release. "Louisiana law requires that all occupants, regardless of age or seating position, be properly restrained. Children should at all times be properly restrained in an age and weight appropriate child safety seat. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired on alcohol and/or drugs is illegal and strictly enforced. Always make smart decisions by designating a sober driver and having a plan in place before driving."

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.