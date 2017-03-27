'Reflections on 2016' juried art exhibit interprets year of intense emotions

There's no denying that 2016 was a tumultuous year, to say the least. Baton Rouge, unfortunately, took center stage of national headlines with a series of events that occurred over the summer.

Kelwood Contemporary Art, located at 8202 Kelwood Ave., took on the heavy topic with a juried art exhibition. Gallery owner Jennifer Carwile invited local artists from artists from across the nation to give their interpretation of those events.

The exhibit, "Reflections on 2016," primarily focuses on the events that transpired in Baton Rouge. From the shooting death of Alton Sterling that sparked the subsequent protests and ambush shooting of law enforcement officers, to the devastating historic flooding that impacting thousands across our area, the artists tackled the emotions that still feel raw to this day.

The exhibit is currently on display and will remain up through April 14. The gallery is open Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A closing reception will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 6-9 p.m.

In addition, the gallery will hold an Open House discussion on Sunday, April 2 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. At the event, Carwile will lead a discussion on topics related to current events and social responsibilities.

