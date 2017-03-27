20-year-old driver dies after early morning crash on Burbank

A 20-year-old man died early Monday morning after crashing on Burbank Drive, officials report.

The Louisiana State Police confirm that the single-vehicle crash happened Monday at roughly 4 a.m.

Investigators say the driver, Fred Richardson IV, was driving on Burbank Dr. near Highland Rd. when he went off the road and hit multiple trees.

Although Richardson was properly restrained, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time.

