Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle outside truck stop in Plaquemine

A 64-year-old woman died early Monday morning after she was hit by a car near a truck stop in Plaquemine.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the collision happened Monday shortly after 5 a.m.on LA outside the Plaquemine Truck Stop and Casino.

Officials say Linda Peterson was walking across LA 1 when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators do not believe Peterson or the driver were impaired.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.