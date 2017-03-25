Man arrested after sending threatening text messages to estranged wife

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after he allegedly sent several text messages to his estranged wife, whom he has been separated from for 4 years, threatening, harassing, and apparently following her.

On October 4, 2016, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a cyberstalking complaint where the victim was sent several harassing text messages over the course of three days by Jack Collins, Jr.,42, of Zachary, who was legally married to her and has been separated from since January of 2013.

Deputies read about 30 text messages from Collins to the victim over three days. According to deputies, in the messages he referred to her location, as if he had been following her. They also noticed a message where Collins threatened bodily harm on the victim’s current boyfriend.

According to deputies, the victim sent minimal responses to Collins’ text messages and also requested, more than once, that he stop contacting her.

Deputies were able to located a photo of Collins in the Integrated Criminal Justice Information Systems, which the victim was able to make a positive identification from.

Collins was subsequently arrested on March 24 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of cyberstalking.

