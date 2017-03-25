Woman arrested for theft after taking family member’s disability check

A Hammond woman is behind bars after authorities say she took a family member to cash his disability check, promised to purchase a trailer for him, but in turn took the money and never returned.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department, Tomaro Rheams, 26, is a family member of the victim that allegedly drove the victim to the Social Security Administration Office to file for disability benefits in the early part of this year.

During this time the victim was living with Rheams in Natalbany in the Hammond area, but later moved into a nursing home in Baton Rouge

He was subsequently awarded disability benefits and his first disability check, totaling $2,199.

When the check arrived Rheams took it to the victim at the nursing home in Baton Rouge and her and her boyfriend took him to the bank to cash the check. Initially they told him they would help cash his check and buy a trailer for him to live in and would help him leave the nursing home.

According to the victim’s statement to deputies, after the check was cashed, Rheams took the money and brought him back to the nursing home. He said he has not seen or heard from her since.

Adult Protective Services was made aware of the incident through the nursing home and began to investigate the victim’s allegation.

When contacted by APS, Rheams told them she had purchased a trailer for him, but failed to any type of proof of making that purchase.

Rheams was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony charges of theft. Her bond was set at $50,000.

