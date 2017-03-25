Lightning strike during storm sets house on fire

Firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched after lightning struck a Baton Rouge home during an early morning thunderstorm on Saturday.

The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Blecker Driver, which is near Jefferson Highway at Bluebonnet Boulevard, a little before 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene minutes later to find fire in the attic after lightning apparently struck the home.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the attic and the home suffered minor fire and water damage. After a thorough inspection, including the use of thermal imagers, a non-contact temperature measurement device, the fire was called under control less than an hour later.

According to SGFD, there were no injuries.

