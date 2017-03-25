Head-on collision leaves 3 dead, including infant

Three people were killed, including a three-month-old, in a head-on collision Friday night. Two other minors were injured in the crash.

Louisiana State Police identified the victims as Goslynne Elon Amiko Hitchen, 27, of Greensburg, her 3-month-old daughter, Mason Hitchen, and Michael Adam Barron, 32, of Holden.

Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 10 a couple of miles west of Greensburg in St. Helena Parish around 7:30 p.m.

According to state police, based on the preliminary on-scene investigation, troopers determined the crash occurred as Barron was driving a 1992 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on LA 10. For reasons still under investigation, Barron crossed into the westbound lane of LA 10.

As Barron approached a hillcrest, his vehicle crashed head-on into Goslynne Hitchen’s 2012 Honda Accord. Hitchen, her daughter, Mason, and Barron were all pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other passengers, who were minors in Hitchen’s vehicle, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. They were taken to the St. Helena Parish Hospital.

Investigating troopers determined Mason Hitchen was in an approved type of child car seat at the time of the crash. However, due to rescue efforts, they were unable to determine whether it had been installed properly.

Officials said the others in the car were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, which is standard in deadly crashes.

