Annual Earth Day celebration moves to Baton Rouge Zoo

The annual Earth Day celebration is changing locations.

The 27th Annual Louisiana Earth Day celebration will take place at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

“Every day is Earth Day at the Zoo,” said Phil Frost, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo Director. “We are thrilled to be uniting these flagship events for one major celebration of our planet.”

In previous years the event was held in downtown Baton Rouge and was free and open to the public. With the change of venue, regular zoo admission fees will apply. They are $8.75 for adults, $7.75 for seniors, $5.75 for children (2-12), no charge for children under 2.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.