YOUR TURN: Heartbroken community

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Brenda Neely.

Neely is one of hundreds of people who went to our Facebook page this week to express thoughts and prayers about the death of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Anderson. Neely and many of the others described themselves as heartbroken. In her words:

I am the mother of a child in law enforcement and I have no words. Another family will not see their loved one come home from doing their job. I can only pray for this family and ask God to watch over them as they lay Shawn to rest. I pray that God step in to our communities and take control of all the unnecessary violence. God, I ask for a big prayer that you surround our law enforcement officers and cover them from the top of their heads to bottom of their feet as they step out today and every day.

