Two weekend health events in Baton Rouge

Staying healthy is a goal for most, but achieving it is something that is easier said than done.

Two events will be held in Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 25 that will give you the tools you need to make your goal a reality.

First off, starting at 7 a.m., the Baton Rouge General is holding a Love Your Heart Day to help people understand individual risk factors for heart disease.

For $25, participants can get cholesterol, glucose, carotid artery, EKG, blood pressure, heart risk assessment, and BMI screenings, valued at $450.

“The sooner that we identify people’s biggest risk factors of heart disease, the sooner we can start making the changes we need to prevent or manage individual cardiac events,” said Dr. Andrew Olinde, chief medical officer at Baton Rouge General. “For some, these screening tests are reassurance that they are on the right track, but for others, it’s a wake up call to allow them to begin a path towards better health.”

A free health fair will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Banks Middle School, 5959 Cadillac Street. The fair will offer free health screenings, local health care information, activities for children and youth, and lunch and prizes.

For more information about this event, call (225) 267-5600 or CLICK HERE.

