Grand jury returns indictments for man accused of dismembering parents during Thanksgiving visit

The man accused of killing and dismembering his parents has been indicted by a grand jury, according to CBS affiliate WVLT.

Joel Guy, Jr., 28, has been indicted by a Knoxville grand jury for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abusing a corpse, and one count felony murder.

Detectives believe Guy Jr. – a current Baton Rouge resident – traveled to Knoxville the week of Thanksgiving. At some point he allegedly murdered his parents, then dismembered them and attempted to dissolve their bodies in acid.

The crime scene and remains of Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were discovered during a welfare check, which was requested after Lisa did not show up for work.

Detectives said they believe Guy's parents were going to cut him off financially and that may have led to the killings.

Investigators say they have video evidence showing Guy purchasing items at a Knoxville WalMart and those items were later found in the home where his parents were murdered. They claim the items were used in an attempt to cover up the crime scene.

Guy was arrested at his Baton Rouge apartment on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, November 29. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Because the crime happened in Knoxville, Guy will have to be prosecuted there.

