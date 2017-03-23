WANTED: Duo accused of fraud for August flood repairs

Two agencies are searching for two different people that are both accused of bilking flood victims.

According to Crime Stoppers, Ora Mae Williams and Anthony Mendel Calhoun are both wanted for home improvement fraud.

The cases are unrelated, but both individuals are accused of taking money for repairs to homes that were damaged during the August flood, but then both failed to complete the work.

Williams is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Calhoun is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

If you know anything regarding either of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

