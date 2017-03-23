Employee of wastewater facility taken to hospital after getting trapped

An employee at the Baton Rouge Wastewater Treatment facility was rescued by firefighters after being trapped in a hole.

Emergency crews were called to the facility at roughly at roughly 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The employee became trapped inside a hole located within the facility.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the hole was roughly ten feet deep. It took about 30 minutes to pull the man out by rope. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS. He is reportedly in stable condition.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

