Man arrested in connection to 2016 murder of young mother, case still open

One man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old woman. However, the case remains open.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators have arrested Chadwick Alexander, 21, for principal to second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on November 14, 2016 at a home located in the 3200 block of Brady Street.

Witnesses told police that three people pulled out guns and started shooting at the home. Wykenda Brown was struck and died from gunshot wounds.

Brown, the mother of two children, was at the home visiting family. She had moved to North Carolina shortly after her home flooded in August 2016.

Brown's brothers reportedly returned fire.

Investigators do not believe Brown was the intended target.

Witnesses were able to identify and connect Alexander as one of the three individuals who opened fire.

A warrant was issued for Alexander's arrest in January. He was located on March 22 and arrested.

Alexander was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

If you know anything that could help investigators identify the two other individuals involved with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

