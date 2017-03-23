Crowley police officer shot, K-9 police dog killed

A K-9 police dog and two people died during an officer-involved shooting in Crowley.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened at roughly 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Josey Street.

Officers with the Crowley Police Department were called out to investigate shots fired in the area. Shortly after they arrived, a man came out of the home and opened fire on police.

Investigators say the man wounded a Crowley Police Officer and killed his K-9 police dog.

Police reportedly returned fire and the man was killed.

A woman was also found dead at the scene. Officials are trying to determine the point at which she was shot.

The Louisiana State Police is conducting the investigating.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

