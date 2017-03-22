Plaquemine community remembers fallen deputy Shawn Anderson

One night before Sgt. Shawn Anderson will be laid to rest, the Plaquemine community came together Wednesday, pausing to remember the man behind the shattered badge.

"He wasn't a guy that talked a lot in church, but he was always there, always visible, always had a look in his eye like 'I see you. I know you and all is good,'" said Michael Davis.

Saturday's deadly shooting marked the second time in less than a year that Baton Rouge law enforcement has had to face the gut-wrenching loss of one of their own. This time, it was an 18-year veteran of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a husband, father, and servant leader of his community.

NOW: Candles burning brightly at Iberville Veterans Memorial in honor of Sgt. Shawn Anderson, one night before he is laid to rest. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/DhY3DJ3A2u — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) March 22, 2017



"He was a real man and he put himself on the line for all of us," Davis added.

While she did not know him personally, Rosemary Langlois hopes in some way to give the family support during such a difficult time, while also praying for peace in the midst of such tragedy.

"I know our officers need all the prayer they can get because this can happen to anyone at any time," Langlois said.

Glinda Young said the vigil was about more than just the decorated fallen deputy. She said it was a night to honor the brave men and women behind the badge for their tireless efforts to serve and protect and thank them for their countless sacrifices.

"I think it's a wonderful thing to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty and we just have to pray for each other and come together," Young added.

It is not the first time the community has endured unspeakable darkness, but with candles raised and prayers lifted to Heaven, those at the service hope love will triumph over hate.

Anderson's funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at Healing Place Church.

RELATED STORIES: Deputy shot and killed during investigation

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.