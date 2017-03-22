Over 7K plants available at annual Master Gardener sale

The weather is right and the time is now to get outside and make your yard beautiful!

The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association is hosting its 20th annual plant sale on Saturday, March 25.

Over 7,000 plants featuring 275 varieties will be available for purchase at the event.

But if you're not a master gardener, you might need a little help to get your plants growing. The event will feature plant advice, a plant health clinic, and children's gardening activities.

The sale will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden on Essen Lane.

