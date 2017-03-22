‘Bar Rescue’ comes to aid of flooded Denham Springs business

A bar that was damaged during the August flooding will now be the focus of a hit reality television show.

Big Mike’s Bar and Grill in Denham Springs took on almost six feet of water. With around $250,000 in damages, the business will get much needed help from Spike TV’s show “Bar Rescue.”

The show’s host, John Taffer, travels from city to city offering help to struggling bar owners.

In exchange for taking Taffer’s expert advice, bar owners gain a makeover including new equipment. This will surely come in handy for the business that nearly sank after the flood.

The episode, which will air Sunday, March 26, will also include a cameo by New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister. He offered his assistance during the filming of the show, which happened back in October.

