Security officer arrested for alleged sexual relationship with teen

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

According to the probable cause report, the suspect, Eric Barnes, began talking to the teen on Facebook.

The investigating officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department noted explicit messages between Barnes and the teen, as well as sexual photographs.

On February 17, 2017, the teen claims she had consensual sexual intercourse with Barnes at his home.

"She also advised that after engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, [Barnes] advised her that he had to bring her somewhere else because his 'officer' friends were coming over to his residence," states the report.

The officer later learned that Barnes works for a private security company.

Barnes was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile (felony), pornography involving juveniles (felony), and computer-aided solicitation of a minor (felony).

