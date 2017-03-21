Ditch the plastic beads, get free Krispy Kreme

What to do with all those Mardi Gras beads? Krispy Kreme has an option.

If you bring 12 pounds or more of beads to the Krispy Kreme located at 5504 Plank Road, you'll get a dozen glazed doughnuts for FREE.

What's in it for them?

"All the beads will then be given to the Arc of Greater New Orleans Mardi Gras Recycling Center," says Donnie Bradley, Krispy Kreme's general manager.

You can bring your beads to the store until Wednesday, March 26. After that, you'll have to find space in your closet to pack away all those throws.

