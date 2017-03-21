Elderly woman dies in early morning fire at Zachary home

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an early morning fire that claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman.

State Fire Marshal's officials have identified the woman as Ellen Butler.

According to officials with the Zachary Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. While putting out the blaze, firefighters were told by family members and neighbors that the homeowner, later identified as Butler, was unaccounted for.

A passerby noticed flames at the home in the 21000 block of Hwy. 61 in Zachary.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was out, firefighters discovered Butler's body in the northern end of the home. Butler's body was released to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner for an autopsy. Preliminary findings show Butler died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

