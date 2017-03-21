Domestic dispute in fast food parking lot ends with man behind bars

A domestic dispute in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant ended with a man behind bars for attempted murder, aggravated assault and drive by shooting.

According to the probable cause report, the call went out to Baton Rouge Police officers on Monday shortly before 4 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man was hitting a woman in the parking lot of the restaurant on Plank Rd. and there were small children watching.

During questioning, police say the whole dispute started over money. The couple began fighting while the three children, ages 2-10 years old, were sitting in the car.

The woman claims that Malcolm Marshall hit her with his car. She also claims that he pulled a knife on her.

Marshall allegedly admitted to the driving the car at her, but claims he did so because she was waiving a gun at him. He reportedly told the investigating officer that he "felt bad because his kids were inside the vehicle."

Police learned that Marshall was already wanted by police for allegedly shooting a the woman's ex-boyfriend during a prior incident.

Marshall was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

