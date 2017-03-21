Three people wounded after early morning shooting

Three people were hospitalized after an early morning shooting.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Dawson Drive.

Officials say three people were wounded and transported to the hospital. The victims range in age from 30-37 years old.

We're told they are all expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators believe the trio were involved in a dispute with an unidentified black male. Things got heated and the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The suspect managed to escape before police arrived.

Detectives believe it is possible that at least one other individual is involved in this incident.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.