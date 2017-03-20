LDWF offers free boating education classes

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be patrolling the waterways to make the holiday as safe as possible. (Source: WAFB)

Spring means more people will enjoy the beautiful weather on a boat.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering seven free boating education courses to try and keep people safe.

The effort is part of a national Spring Aboard-Take a Boating Education Course campaign.

Boating courses are mandatory for folks who want to operate a motorboat over 10 horsepower.

Officials say the classes help reduce the number of deadly accidents on the water.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that boater education helps reduce deaths in boating accidents by 80 percent.

CLICK HERE for more information about the free courses.

