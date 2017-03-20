Bond set at $475,500 for man accused of abduction, rape at LSU

Bond has been set at $475,500 for a man accused of abducting and raping a woman on the LSU campus.

Frank Herrera Jr., 20, was arrested Friday, March 17 by the LSU Police Department. He is currently booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, armed robbery and possession of schedule I drugs.

According to Lt. Kevin Scott with LSU PD, the victim parked her vehicle behind the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house on the LSU campus on Wednesday, March 15. Investigators say Herrera forced into her vehicle by at gunpoint.

Scott went on to say the two drove off campus, where the victim was reportedly forced to perform a sexual act while Herrera held the gun against her. The victim was then dropped off at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Government St. Herrera reportedly told the victim to go inside to buy condoms. She then called police once inside the store.

LSU PD detectives processed the victim's vehicle, during which clothing and additional evidence was found, leading detectives to identify Herrera as a suspect. Officials then obtained a search warrant for the home where Herrera was staying and for his vehicle.

During the search, detectives found an iPhone case in Herrera's bedroom that matched the victim's case. They also located a small safe in Herrera's bedroom closet that contained a small, black 9mm semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a red bandanna, both of which matched the victim's description of the items.

Detectives were also able to locate the victim's iPhone at a business near Herrera's home. The owner of the store verified that Herrera brought the phone to the store on Thursday, March 16.

Officials say DNA evidence collected from the vehicle matched Herrera's DNA profile. Herrera was questioned by LSU PD detectives and reportedly confessed to kidnapping the victim and forcing her to perform oral sex.

When taken into custody, Herrera was found to have a small amount of marijuana on his person.

LSU PD said they believe this was an isolated incident and a crime of opportunity and that the victim and Herrera did not know one another. They went on to say their patrols on campus are sustained and are ongoing 24 hours a day.

The clerk at the store where the victim was dropped off, Alhassan Murgan, assisted her, giving her his cell phone so she could call police and her mother. Officials reportedly arrived about 25 minutes after the victim called 911.

Surveillance video from the store of the clearly shaken woman captured the hair-raising moments shortly after she shuffled into the One Stop convenience store on Government St. after the alleged attack.

The video showed her being ushered in by some Good Samaritans who tried to help.

"We're trying to make sure she's good, like we're trying to make sure she's good," Murgan said.

Murgan was on the register that night and said the look in her eyes as she stumbled into the business sent off a red flag that something was horribly wrong. He said the story she told him that night sent chills down his spine.

"She said, ‘The guy in the car, he raped me and he said if I tell anybody he's going to burn my car and kill me,'" he added.

Murgan said he immediately called police, then handed the phone over for the young woman to call her mother, all while giving her a place to hide behind the register.

"She was crying and shaking you know," Murgan said.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the clerk what was going through his mind at the time of the ordeal.

"[I thought] like why he do this you know? Like you don't have a heart, you don't have any feelings. It's just sad man," Murgan added.

The suspect took off before police arrived, but while investigators are still trying to piece together the complete details of the case, Murgan said he will never forget that night and has an important message as to why he chose to help a stranger in need.

"Anybody that have a problem, we help you know,” Murgan said. “It's all about peace and love."

