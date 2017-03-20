Snoozing customer hits drive-thru window with vehicle

An employee at a fast food restaurant got a big scare this morning after a customer fell asleep and hit the building with his car.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the Jack in the Box located on the corner of Government Street and S. Foster. Thankfully, the building was not damaged and no one was hurt.

The woman who took the man's order says the man placed his order, drove around to the pick-up window, and while he was waiting for his food, he fell asleep.

After trying unsuccessfully to wake the man up, she says the car started moving and it hit the building.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene. We're told the driver did not show signs of intoxication, so no citation was issued.

The driver will, however, have to get some repairs completed on his vehicle. There was damage to the front bumper.

