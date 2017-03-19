BRPD investigating fatal shooting on Tuscarora St.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are currently investigating a fatal shooting where a young man was found dead behind a house.

On March 18, BRPD detectives began investigating the shooting death of Darrious West, 20, of Baton Rouge.

According to officals, West was found behind a house in the 4000 block of Tuscarora St suffering from gunshot injuries around 9:18pm last night. He died at the scene.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and is asking anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.