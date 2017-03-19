RELATED STORIES: Remembering Lt. Shawn Anderson

Lt. Shawn T. Anderson served with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office since 1999. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

On March 18, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Lt. Shawn Anderson, 43, was shot and killed late Saturday night while conducting an investigation at Classic Cuts, a barbershop off of O'Neal Lane.

The suspect, Brandon Wiley, 30, was critically wounded and died from his injuries on Tuesday, March 21, says Louisiana State Police.

