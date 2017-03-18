Teen arrested for arson after investigation of trailer fire

A Baton Rouge teen was arrested after an investigation determined he started a trailer fire, according to officials.

On March 11th Baton Rouge Fire Investigators conducted an investigation in the 3500 block of Victoria lot 107, which was determined to be caused by arson.



Through the investigation it was determined a fifteen year old juvenile was responsible for the fire. Witnesses were able to identify him in a photo line up. An arrest warrant was issued on March 16 on the charge of aggravated arson.



On Friday, with the assistance of the Baton Rouge Police Department, the teen was taken into custody and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.