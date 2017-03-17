Your Turn: Retirement of Col. Edmonson

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Gwen Cavalier. Cavalier is disappointed about the resignation of Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson.

Edmonson announced his retirement this week in the wake of questions about overtime and travel expenses associated with a law enforcement conference in California.

Cavalier blames investigative reporting for his departure.

In her words:

I am disappointed to see Col. Edmonson resign. I was also disappointed when Warden Burl Cain resigned. I feel both of these men were doing an excellent job and were men of integrity. Destructive, judgmental reporting seemed to be their demise. No one is perfect. We all have a log in our eye trying to remove a splinter from our brother. Some stories are blown up so that the story is worse than the facts. Report but don't hound it. Put the facts out and let them make things right.

