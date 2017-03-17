Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping woman

A 42-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly abducting and raping a 19-year-old woman.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred on March 9, 2017 at roughly 9 p.m.

The victim told police she was walking on Veta Street when a car pulled up next to her.

"The victim said the [suspect] jumped out telling her to get in the car," states the report. "The victim initially told the suspect 'no' to which he struck her with an open hand and placed a black and silver handgun next to her side."

The victim claims the man then pulled her to his car, a large white vehicle. She claims the man took her cell phone and then drove to the Brooks Park.

The woman says she was raped in the park and the attack only stopped when the suspect "became spooked."

The suspect took off and left the woman in the park. She then walked to her friend's house and called police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was given an examination. The DNA evidence collected was taken to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

The results came back on March 15 and it matched Quenton Rogers. The officer noted that Rogers' vehicle matches the description provided by the victim.

The report also notes that Rogers has a criminal history that includes arrests for armed robbery, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, molestation of a juvenile, aggravated and forcible rape.

A warrant was issued on March 16 and Rogers was arrested the same day. He was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, armed robbery, and first-degree rape. He is booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

