New cheetahs take up residence at Baton Rouge Zoo

Some new fur babies have taken up residence at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.

Two young cheetahs have been added to the zoo. They were born at the Sand Diego Safari Park and are on loan from the Fort Worth Zoo.

"The cheetah is classified as vulnerable with only 7,000 cheetahs remaining in the wild with numbers continuing to decline," states a press release. "In the United States, 303 cheetahs reside in 55 AZA accredited Zoos (Association of Zoos and Aquariums). Only 25 percent of the top Zoo’s in the nation have cheetahs in their collection, so the Baton Rouge Zoo is delighted to bring a glimpse of these marvelous creatures to our communities."

For more information about BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, click here.

For more entertainment news stories, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.