RELATED STORIES: Contractors arrested for fraud related to August 2016 flood repairs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Fraud investigators have been working overtime investigating cases of reported fraud related to the August 2016 flooding. Many contractors are now facing criminal charges for allegedly taking payments for projects that were never completed.

Below are a list of the accused contractors and the stories related to those arrests.

    Andrew Darian

    Bradley Smith

    Chancellor Orlando Porche

    Denny Cutrer and Jennifer Haywood

    Gregory Gager

    Matthew Morris

    Melvin Hendricks

    Michael May

      Mike Simmers

      Ora Mae Williams

      Patrick McGee

      Raymond Martinez

        Sargent Pitcher

        Willie Morris, Jr.

