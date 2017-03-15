Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Florida Blvd.

A woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on Florida Blvd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 9:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Blvd., which is located near N. Acadian Thru.

The woman was reportedly trying to cross Florida Blvd. when she stopped for on coming traffic. A passing vehicle clipped her with its side mirror.

The woman was taken to the hospital by EMS. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Officials say no citations were issued regarding this incident.

This is the third incident on Florida Blvd to happen in the last 24-hours. The first two incidents involved bicyclists.

