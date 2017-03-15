Driver who crashed into Baker house to be arrested after release from hospital

The person who crashed a car into a Baker house early Wednesday morning will face criminal charges, officials say.

According to the Baker Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Lavey Lane. The car slammed into the front of the home and caused serious damage. A telephone pole was also knocked down.

Officials say the house was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one inside the home was injured.

The two people inside the car, however, were both transported to the hospital.

The passenger was reportedly taken to the hospital by EMS in stable condition. The driver was taken by police and will face criminal charges.

The charges and name of the driver have not been released at this time.

We will update this story as soon as more information is provided.

